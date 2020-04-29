Public health assistant charged with punching policeman, violating MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: A public health assistant was charged in the magistrate’s court here today with obstructing and punching a policeman during an inspection at a roadblock as well as violating the Movement Control Order (MCO) last Friday.

Mohamad Alif Syazwan Roslan, 27, pleaded not guilty to all three charges that were read to him separately before magistrate M. Saravanan.

For the first and second offences, Mohamad Alif Syazwan was accused of obstructing Corporal P. Thiruselvam from carrying out his duty at a roadblock by attacking the policeman and he was also accused of using criminal force by punching the public servant.

He was charged under Section 186 and Section 353 of the Penal Code which provides for a maximum two years in jail or a fine or both upon conviction.

The accused was also charged with violating MCO by moving from Taman Sri Watan to Batu 4 Jalan Ampang with no reasonable cause as provided for under Rule 3(1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act (Measures within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

The charge was framed under Rule 11(1) of the same regulations, which provides for a fine up to RM1,000 or jail not more than six months or both upon conviction.

All offences were allegedly committed at Batu 4 Jalan Ampang at 6.15 am, April 24.

Earlier, public deputy prosecutor Hanis Anisha Jamilludin proposed bail of RM9,000 with one surety for all charges, however, lawyer P. Muniswer who represented Mohamad Alif Syazwan asked for a lower bail on the grounds that the accused works as a public health assistant and also involves in taking and collecting blood samples for Covid-19 cases.

He also said that the accused has two school-going children.

The court set bail of RM4,500 in one surety and fixed June 11 for mention. - Bernama