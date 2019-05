SHAH ALAM: Eight witnesses will be called to testify at a public hearing on the implementation delay in the construction of 260 Rumah Selangorku homes in Taman Air Manis Perdana, Sabak Bernam, near hear, on May 7.

Selangor Select Committee of Competency, Accountability and Transparency (Selcat) chairman Ng Suee Lim said among the witnesses are the developers of the project, Permodalan Negri Selangor Berhad, Mentri Besar Selangor (Incorporated) and Sabak assemblyman Ahmad Mustain Othman.

“Selcat decides to hold the public hearing on the matter because it is related to the state government’s accountability and transparency in administering the state.

“Interested members of the public, non-governmental organisation and associations are welcomed to attend the hearing,“ he told a press conference here today.

Also present were assemblymen Elizabeth Wong ( Bukit Lanjan), Saari Sungib (Hulu Kelang), Lau Weng San (Banting) and Rizam Ismail (Sungai Tawar), who were also members of Selcat.

Ng said the hearing was also held because the Selcat was also wondering why, after six years the ground-breaking ceremony was held, there had been no development of the project, except for a show house.

“Selcat will make a conclusion and prepare a detailed report on the hearing before submitting it to the state government for further action,“ he said.

The Taman Air Manis housing project involves the construction of 260 affordable homes priced between RM100,000 and RM250,000 each.

Based on the original development plan, a rest and service (R&R) area with 10 food stalls, as well as 67 units of shops and a petrol station, would also be built near the residential area. — Bernama