KUALA LUMPUR: Public hearing sessions will continue until the end of 2020 to complete the Kuala Lumpur Development Plan 2020-2040 but are not needed for developments that are already in line with the Plan, said Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad (pix).

He said public hearings would only be held if any development contravened the plan which is expected to be gazetted by the end of 2020.

Khalid said this in a statement to clarify the confusion arising from a Bernama report on Monday which stated that there would be no more public hearing sessions on the Plan.

This had raised the ire of various parties. — Bernama