SHAH ALAM: Seven government hospital kitchens in Selangor have successfully obtained the Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) certification while 11 more hospital kitchens were awarded the Good Manufacturing Practise (GMP) certification since 2006, said state Health director, Datuk Dr Khalid Ibrahim.

He said HACCP and GMP are food safety assurance systems which meet global requirements and needs on food safety issues.

“The implementation of the systems is based on the standards of the international body, Codex Alimentarius Commission which is responsible for food safety,

“HACCP and GMP systems were implemented in hospital kitchens synergically starting from raw materials, storage, preparation, processing, plating to serving to patients,” he said in a statement today.

He said the acquisition of the two certificates, has given great assurance as no patients were reported to have suffered from food poisoning after enjoying the food served from the certified kitchens.

He said via the certifications, food prepared at the hospital kitchens is protected from contamination apart from producing food which is safe.

“It is hoped with the HACCP and GMP certifications at government hospitals, it would be a catalyst for private hospital kitchens to also adopt both systems of certifications,” he said — Bernama