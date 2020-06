GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has allocated RM3.16 million to upgrade the Penang Island City Council (MBPP) public housings at Taman Free School.

State Local Government, Housing, Urban and Rural Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo (pix) said the upgrading plan was already in the works but was put on hold because of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

According to Jagdeep, the state government, in the latest development, had already hired engineering consultants to conduct appropriate studies, prepare detailed designs and supervise the projects.

“MBPP is expected to be spending RM1.16 million for rewiring works and the closing of refuse chutes while another RM2 million will be spent on new lifts at three 11-storey apartment blocks,” he told reporters after visiting the area here, today.

He added MBPP had spent about RM9.22 million for public housing scheme at Taman Free School since 2008 for the well-being and convenience of its residents.

Jagdeep said both upgrading projects were expected to begin this September and were scheduled to be completed in 12 months or August next year.

“The tenders for the projects were advertised on March 9 and were supposed to have been closed on March 30 but the deadline was extended to June 9 because of the MCO,” he said.

He said the existing lifts could only carry a maximum of four people each at one time, and after completion, the new and bigger lifts would be able to accommodate six persons each at a time.

Last May, Bernama reported that residents at three apartment blocks at the Taman Free School, faced difficulty in practicing social distancing as each block had only one small lift.

The three 11-storey blocks, with 95 apartment units in each block, are equipped with only one lift measuring 1.524m x 0.914m.

Meanwhile, the Datuk Keramat assemblyman said the MBPP public housing scheme at the Taman Free School were built in 1961.

It has 13 apartment blocks, namely block A to N, consisted of 472 accommodation units and 10 shop units, while another 651 units were under the Penang State Government public housing scheme. — Bernama