Public invited to join in lantern festival

KLANG: The Klang Hokkien Association is inviting the public to join in the lantern festival which it is organising this Friday at Dewan Persatuan Hokkien, Klang here.

Association chairman Soo Hak Min said various activities will also be held on that day, including cultural and traditional dance performances and the 24-season drum show.]

“The festival, which will be from 7 pm to 10.30 pm, will be an event to showcase the unity of the people of various races in the country and to realise it, I’m inviting the people of all races and religions to come and prove the harmonious living among us,” he told a media conference here today.

He said guests would be given the moon cake and lantern as gifts. — Bernama