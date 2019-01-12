Public invited to submit proposals to improve education system

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Education Policy Committee (JKD) today called on the public to submit their proposals on ways to improve the country’s education system.

JKD in a statement said they were in the midst of conducting a survey to gather the views of individuals, groups and institutions aimed at bringing changes to the Malaysian education system.

“The committee also held a series of meetings with stakeholders apart from engaging in face-to-face discussions, public dialogue sessions, briefings and lectures,“ the statement said.

The public may submit their suggestions via https://goo.gl/forms/fq0dj2BFqQPoGEZx1 link or write to JKD via e-mail address jkkdpn@gmail.com.

On June 6, the Ministry of Education set up an Education Policy Committee to review the national education policies as well as to improve the curriculum and educational system from preschool to university level by incorporating civic and ethical education. — Bernama