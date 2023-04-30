Public lauds Rahmah Package for more affordable auto servicing

KUALA LUMPUR: Generally, the public lauds the government’s Rahmah Package for motor vehicle servicing at affordable price with some opining that it is one of the best initiatives introduced in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri season.

Consumers Association of Penang (CAP) senior education officer N.V. Subbarow said the package is the best gift as reducing servicing costs will definitely lessen a lot of burden on many people.

However, he also reminded consumers to be very cautious about the price, as vehicle repair and maintenance costs are very expensive nowadays.

“Vehicle owners must check the price before repair. Do not let the workshops give you poor service just because it is a Rahmah Package. Rahmah Package does not mean poor service,” he told Bernama when contacted recently, adding that they must get a receipt for the service done.

He also urged the relevant authorities to put feedback forms in all workshops that provide the Rahmah Package service to get the views of vehicle owners on the service given and price charged for labour and parts.

Meanwhile, 27-year-old accountant Ezzaty Mastor who drives a Proton Saga said the Rahmah Package is a savings one way or another, which will be helpful during Raya season.

“I thank the government for coming up with this initiative with local car brands (Proton and Perodua). As we are still in a festive mood, I will service my car later,” she said.

Perodua Axia owner, 30-year-old Mohamad Azli Mohd Zarin in commending the move also hopes that that workshops providing the service will not take advantage by using dated spare parts or upsell unneeded vehicle accessories.

“It is a quite annoying to see how some will try to reap more benefits whenever an opportunity arises. I understand that times are tough on all parties right now, but doing so does not leave a good impression on patrons.

“I really hope that workshops just provide what is especially needed by their customers. But I am very appreciative of our government for thinking of the rakyat in the aspect of vehicle maintenance,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on April 13 announced that the Investment, Trade and Industry Ministry (MITI) together with Proton and Perodua have launched the Rahmah Package for motor vehicle servicing at a cheaper price and the package is valid untill May 31.

He said this is an effort by the government as well as all parties especially players in various industries such as the retail industry, food and beverage, textiles, hospitality, food-based manufacturing and automotive to help the Malaysia Madani concept flourish. - Bernama