KUALA LUMPUR: The public can lodge reports against policemen who abuse their powers and randomly conduct checks on people’s handphones.

Deputy Home Minister Datuk Mohd Azis Jamman said the Communications and Multimedia Act and the Criminal Procedure Code empower the police to check an individual’s handphone but there must not be any breach of the Standard Operating Procedures by the police.

“The public must demand the identity of the police if they feel that the police are breaching the SOP and can also lodge a report at the nearest police station. If they are not confident, they can report at any other police station, including at Bukit Aman police headquarters. The Integrity and Compliance Department (JIPS) will look into it if such incidents take place,“ he told the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to Chan Ming Kai (PH-Alor Setar) who asked Azis to explain the law that allows police to inspect personal handphones.

To a supplementary question raised by Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (BN-Bera) who asked if the police have carried out phone tapping activities, particularly against Opposition politicians, Azis dismissed the claim.

“The government does not spy on politicians by listening in on their private conversations. Yang Berhormat used to be in the government, maybe you know. However, if there was some wrongdoing or for security measures, the police will do what is needed. The police will not identify whether or not a person is a politician or a businessman. As long as security is on the line, the police will do what is necessary,” he said.