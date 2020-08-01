Public need not worry about visiting Bandar Meru Raya

IPOH: Members of the public need not worry about visiting public places in Bandar Meru Raya following the home quarantine flouter case involving a woman here, as a comprehensive sanitisation operation has been carried out to disinfect the premises involved.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department director Azmi Osman said the operation focused on five locations which had been visited by the woman who allegedly failed to comply with the Home Surveillance Order (HSO) when she was seen dining at a cafe here recently.

“The department has carried out sanitisation operation at the premises and other locations where the woman had visited including a supermarket here.

“The public need not worry as we have taken the necessary action to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission,“ he told reporters at a sacrificial ritual programme and a fire safety campaign at the Meru Raya Fire and Rescue Station, here today.

Azmi also advised owners of food premises in the area to take precautionary measures against Covid-19.

The image of the woman, whose face was obscured went viral last week sparked concern among netizens.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain was reported as saying that investigations into the case were being conducted by the state Health Department. - Bernama