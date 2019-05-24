Public opinion sought to improve PTPTN

KUALA LUMPUR: People are invited to contribute their opinions online via the special channel ‘People Consultation Paper’ to help the government achieve the best outcome in enacting policies related to the National Higher Education Fund Corporation (PTPTN).

PTPTN independent advisory panel chairman Sheikh Shahruddin Sheikh Salim said in an effort to strengthen the country’s educational aspirations, PTPTN has to overcome its main challenges involving existing financial constraints due to low repayment levels of loans.

Even though, the current borrowers may feel that they are the most affected group with the repayment policy of PTPTN, there are other groups who are not aware that they also play an important role in the decision making,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The special ‘People Consultation Paper’ contains important information on PTPTN, 10 PTPTN improvements ideas, as well as the public space to provide feedback, accessible through PTPTN’s official portal.

Sheikh Shahruddin said the agency’s debt was now at RM40 billion, while students in need of loans are expected to increase from 180,000 to 250,000 in 2040, in line with the projected increase in students in the Higher Education Development Plan.

“Based on the existing financial position, PTPTN is unable to provide sustainable loans to those who depend on PTPTN to pursue higher education in the future. This affects the prospects of future generations”, he said.

Earlier, the People’s Consultative Advisory Panel organised the first public consultation townhall session on PTPTN at University Malaya, while four other sessions will be held at Universiti Sains Malaysia on May 25; Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (May 27); Universiti Malaysia Sabah (May 29); and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (May 31). — Bernama