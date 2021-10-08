Public reminded to dispose of used Covid-19 self-test kits safely

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) has reminded the public to dispose of used Covid-19 self-test kits in a safe and proper manner to prevent the spread of the virus.

Its director Mohd Zahir Shari said if the disposal process was not done in accordance with the standard operating procedures (SOP) set, it would put the health of the public as well as solid waster collectors at risk.

“The public is advised not to throw away their used Covid-19 self-test kits everywhere.

“They need to follow the guidelines provided, including putting it back in the plastic bag (that usually comes with the pack) and throwing it in the garbage bin or disposing of the kit according to proper procedures,” he told a press conference, here today.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zahir said efforts were being intensified to promote a campaign to increase awareness of good hygiene practices among the community.

He said the Negeri Sembilan SWCorp also distributed posters about the campaign to every local authority in the state to remind the public to be more responsible in keeping the environment clean.

On the Taman Inspirasiku Project (My iNsPark), he said the programme has been able to encourage involvement of the local community to beautify their housing area and clean up their surroundings.-Bernama