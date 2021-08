PETALING JAYA: The civil service has been singled out as the group that can play a crucial role in setting policy directions for the new government of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Former senior civil servant Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam (pix) said while politicians were jostling for the post of deputy prime minister and other Cabinet positions, civil servants can start the country on its path to recovery by coming up with new proposals for the government to consider.

“What we need is for the secretary-general of each ministry to come up with five policy proposals. This will ensure that the prime minister has 100 new policies to implement in his first 100 days in office,” Ramon said, adding that civil servants know the country better than most.

“They can guide the government in helping the country get out of the health and economic crises as soon as possible.”

Ismail Sabri, who was sworn in as Malaysia’s ninth prime minister yesterday, is expected to name his Cabinet this week.

Ramon, who is chairman of the Centre for Public Policy at the Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute, said the government should also adopt a new agenda and this should be done as soon as possible.

“There must be a consensus on national issues and we must agree on how to tackle the Covid-19 crisis.

“At the same time, the government should be flexible so that such consensus can be more easily reached,” he said.

Ramon added that Ismail Sabri should seize the opportunity to make a definite change, given that he has only a short period until the next general election. There are less than two years left in the current term of the Dewan Rakyat.

“He should think out of the box in order to gain public confidence. If he is slow to reform, he will lose the marginal support that he has now.”

Ramon said Ismail Sabri should focus on restructuring for better development and to ensure high incomes.

“Cronies and the mediocre should not be allowed in the incoming Cabinet,” Ramon said.

“The new prime minister is lucky to have an able and loyal civil service that can back his new government in its efforts to help the country and the people.”

Political scientist Prof Wong Chin Huat said the obvious challenges ahead for Ismail Sabri are to stop the Covid-19 pandemic and to revive the economy.

“Whether he can get things moving depends on his ability to build a working majority for his agenda. He should quickly secure the support of the Opposition by sealing confidence agreements with them,” he told theSun.

He said with that in hand, Ismail Sabri will have greater bargaining power with the leaders of Umno, Perikatan Nasional and Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

In his maiden speech as prime minister yesterday, Ismail Sabri invited the Opposition to sit in a proposed national rehabilitation council and a special committee to address Covid-19.

However, Wong said Ismail Sabri should avoid any venture for a unity government.

“It will only invite more intense jostling for Cabinet positions,” he pointed out.

He said Ismail Sabri can win over state governments by promising them a bigger say in decisions on addressing the pandemic.

“The simple rule is that he should make his tenure useful to the people and as many players as possible so that no one will want him replaced for fear of getting someone else whose priority is personal or party interests,” he said.

Dr Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said the people would decide to put their trust in the new prime minister only if he can effectively address the Covid-19 crisis and revive the economy.

“The people are feeling helpless and hopeless. He will have to roll out effective policies to regain their confidence.”