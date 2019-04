KUALA LUMPUR: All disagreements between several ministers and interested parties in working out the clauses of the Public Service Act have been resolved and an agreement has been reached, according to the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC).

Its director-general Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed said the act will go through the process and be re-submitted to the Cabinet Meeting before it is tabled in Parliament.

“All that have been integrated and there were no problems. It has all been resolved. We will take it back to the Cabinet,” he told reporters after appearing as a panelist in the ‘INTAN Leaders Talk Series (Ethics and Integrity)’ programme titled ‘National Anti-Corruption Plan (NACP): The Way Forward in Malaysia’, held at the Institut Tadbir Awam Negara (INTAN), here today.

However, he refused to comment on when the new act will be re-submitted to the Cabinet.

On March 31, the local media reported that several ministers had voiced their protest over some terms in the Public Service Act which is expected to be tabled in Parliament this July.

Asked which part of the contents or draft of the act caused dissatisfaction among certain quarters, Abu Kassim said: “After this process is completed, we will tell what the content really is.”

The act will be introduced to separate power between civil servants and political administration to increase integrity among civil servants and create a good administration.

Meanwhile, the INTAN Leaders Talk Series (Ethics and Integrity) is a discussion of the perspectives and experiences of civil servants and relevant parties on ethics and integrity.

It was held in conjunction with INTAN’s 60th anniversary and attended by 350 civil servants from federal and state agencies as well as statutory bodies. — Bernama