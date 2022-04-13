Public service circular on giving, receiving gifts amended

PUTRAJAYA: The service circular relating to the guidelines for the giving and receiving of gifts in the public service has been amended with a review done on the definition of the value of receiving gifts.

Director-General of Public Service (KPPA) Datuk Seri Mohd Shafiq Abdullah said the amendment was also made to strengthen the mechanism for monitoring or accepting gifts.

He said the draft of the amendment has been submitted to the Attorney-General Chambers for approval.

“An effort like this is always being carried out in the public service, so the public should also share the commitment and responsibility to fight corruption,” he said in a meeting with the media here on Tuesday.

On civil servants yet to get vaccinated, Mohd Shafiq said 585 of them will face disciplinary action for not getting their vaccine shot without reasonable excuse. - Bernama