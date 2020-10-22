Public told to stop spreading fake news

PETALING JAYA: The public has been urged to refrain from spreading fake news, which is further unsettling a nation that is battling a third wave of Covid-19, as the government has had to refute almost 400 false reports over the pandemic so far.

“Today, there was a viral fake news posting which stated 90% of individuals tested positive for Covid-19 after visiting shopping malls in the Klang Valley,” Senior Minister (Defence) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said yesterday.

“Please check and verify such postings with official sources. If it’s not true, the person who shared it can also be reprimanded.”

Apart from fake news, another problem for the government was the high number of people who continued to flout the conditional movement control order (CMCO) restrictions.

According to Ismail Sabri, 434 individuals were arrested on Tuesday for various offences.

A total of 188 were nabbed for failing to wear face masks and 77 for not practising social distancing.

Meanwhile, 83 business operators were arrested for failing to provide equipment to screen customers at their premises while 86 were caught for other offences.

Of those arrested, 400 were issued compounds and 34 were remanded.

Ops Benteng also saw 37 illegal immigrants arrested, as well 10 vehicles seized.

Ismail Sabri also said the International Trade and Industry Ministry will make an announcement on the issue of government and private workers who have been ordered to work from home beginning today until the CMCO is lifted.