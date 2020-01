JELEBU: The Transport Ministry has encouraged operators of public transport services and rest and recreation (R&R) areas nationwide to adopt the cashless payment method.

Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix) said this was in line with the government’s efforts to improve the public transport system and as part of the preparations for the digital economy.

“The ministry welcomes the use of cashless payments and I think that e-Wallet has great potential, it has to be extended to other areas including at R&R areas and public transport system, especially for the stage bus services.

“We want to ensure a smooth journey for stage buses, passengers have been paying the bus fare in coins which is inefficient for them,” he told reporters at the launch of newly upgraded Dewan Orang Ramai Titi, here today.

On the issue of data privacy, Loke who is also Seremban MP and Chennah assemblyman, gave the assurance that all personal data would always be protected under the Personal Data Protection Act 2010. - Bernama