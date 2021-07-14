Public turnout at Malawati, Andalas CACs under control

SHAH ALAM: The public turnout at the Malawati Covid-19 Assessment Centre (CAC) was seen to be under control today, with it not being as large as that on Monday following some improvements made by the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There was more order there than previously following the surge in Covid-19 cases in Selangor of late which saw the Malawati CAC thronged by residents from Petaling district seeking health screening.

A Selangor State Health Department (JKNS) spokesman said the improvements made since last Monday included enlarging the Emergency Section and equipping it with oxygen tanks, and opening a new area at the Malawati Stadium grounds for the screening of industrial workers.

The number of medical officers and ambulance was also increased while the spectator seating area at the stadium was filled with visitors to reduce the number of those outside the stadium.

The Malawati CAC also received a contribution of 10 tents from the Selangor government and 14 more from the Islamic Medical Association of Malaysia’s Response and Relief Team (IMARET) as well as food boxes from other non-governmental organisations.

Meanwhile, there was also more order at the Klang district CAC in Dewan Taman Sri Andalas with better control compared to the first day of its operation on Monday.

Although there was a rather big turnout for screening at this CAC with a long queue formed, the situation was under control.

Yesterday, Selangor Health director, Datuk Dr Sha’ari Ngadiman said managing of the CACs in the state would be improved, especially the patient registration process and supply of oxygen tanks while the number of health workers would be increased.

At the vaccine administering centre (PPV) in the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) Shah Alam that was closed yesterday following the viral infection among some of the health workers there, the vaccination exercise was back as usual today.

The one-day closure of this PPV was for the purpose of sanitisation carried out by the Fire and Rescue Department while 6,000 vaccination appointments were rescheduled.

Only those to be vaccinated were allowed to go into the lifts at the IDCC and this was being overseen by the PPV workers and RELA members. — Bernama