Public universities look seriously on plagiarism among academicians: Sudin Haron

ALOR STAR: The Council of Chairmen of Public University Boards of Directors (MPLPU) looks seriously into plagiarism activity which is becoming more rampant among academicians in Malaysian universities.

Universiti Utara Malaysia Board of Directors Chairman, Datuk Prof Dr Sudin Haron who is also MPLPU Chairman, said that the habit of plagiarising other people’s work should be seen as a serious academic breach of trust.

“Internal investigation should be initiated, disciplinary action should be taken against the individual or group who copied or put their names on other people’s work,” he said in a statement here today.

He was commenting on an article titled “Publish or Perish, or just steal it. A peek into academic theft in Malaysian universities” published on a portal, yesterday.

Prof Dr Sudin said this issue should be given serious attention to ensure the development of high quality and integrity human capital.

“Currently, all universities have clear rules on that matter and there is a special application to ascertain the authenticity of the academic works.

“The process to eradicate plagiarism will continue to be the main agenda of all universities so that the academia of the country would not be looked down upon,” he said. — Bernama