SHAH ALAM: An assistant director at the Corporate Communication Department of a public university in Selangor is in remand for seven days from today for alleged corruption involving more than RM30,000 four years ago.

Magistrate Shazali Hidayat Shariff issued the order following an application against the 42-year-old man by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC).

A similar order was also issued by the magistrate today against a 47-year-old senior administrative assistant at the same university.

Both the men were arrested at about 10.45 pm yesterday when they presented themselves at the Selangor MACC headquarters here.

They were alleged to have conspired in accepting more than RM30,000 from an owner of an advertising company as gratification for recommending the company to carry out supply and printing work for the university. — Bernama