Public university fined RM25K for illegal concert

PETALING JAYA: Organising a concert without permission from local authorities landed a public university in Kuala Nerus, Terengganu with a RM25,000 fine.

According to Harian Metro, Kuala Terengganu mayor Rosli Latif was quoted saying that action was taken under the state’s Entertainment and Places of Entertainment Enactment 2002.

“The university, aware of the fine, has been given 14 days to settle it and the authorities will not hesitate taking action, if they fail to do so,” he told the Malay daily.

Previously, a viral video showed concert attendees, which consisted of young people, who were seen without being segregated by gender as required under the Shariah guidelines of the state government.

It was understood that the concert organisers failed to get the required permits from local authorities.