Public urged not to share viral road rage video

SHAH ALAM: Police have urged the public not to share a viral video of a man kicking another car and to refrain from making speculations that could interfere with investigations.

Shah Alam deputy police chief, Supt Ramsay Embol in a statement here today said this was because investigations into the incident which occurred on Wednesday (March 4) were ongoing and that the investigation paper would be referred to the deputy prosecutor for further action.

“Initial investigation revealed the incident took place at about 8pm on March 4 near the Kota Kemuning exit of the Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas).

“Police reports were lodged by both parties on the same day and investigation papers were opened under section 506 of the Penal Code. Both parties have been called by police to give their statements,“ he said.

Earlier a video showing a man kicking a Suzuki Swift car that had stopped in the middle of the highway made its rounds on social media. — Bernama