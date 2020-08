KEPALA BATAS: The police are urging the public not to hold any gatherings to celebrate the Merdeka eve tomorrow, especially at the usual favourite spots in the Seberang Prai Utara (SPU) district.

SPU District Police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor (pix) said those found gathering would be advised to disperse, but errant individuals would be issued with a compound.

“Among popular spots during Merdeka eve in the district are the Butterworth Outer Ring Road, Bersih Beach and Robina Beach.

“We are not stopping people from coming to these locations, but we are not encouraging them either as the government had cancelled all Merdeka eve celebrations. Private activities are also not encouraged, especially past midnight,” he told Bernama today.

He said the move was crucial to curb the spread of Covid-19, especially with the increasing number of cases in the neighbouring state, Kedah. — Bernama