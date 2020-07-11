Public urged to be wary of SST payment scam using LHDN name

PUTRAJAYA: The Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) says it has uncovered a syndicate that has been instructing victims to settle their Sales and Services Tax (SST) arrears by way of a letter containing the LHDN name and logo.

In a statement today, LHDN said the fake letter, with a LHDN officer’s forged signature, contains victims’ personal information including banking details and the tax arrears that need to be settled.

It said it is easy for the public to spot the scam as all SST matters are handled not by LHDN but by another agency.

“LHDN views this matter seriously, and advises the public to be wary of any suspicious calls, e-mail or letter, and to get confirmation from LHDN,” it said, adding all tax payments are to be made directly to LHDN’s account and not through an individual’s personal account or a third party. — Bernama