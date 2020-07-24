Public urged to dispose of face mask properly

KUCHING: The people have been urged to be more disciplined in disposing of used face masks to curb the spread of Covid-19, especially when it will be compulsory to wear face masks in crowded public places and on public transport starting Aug 1.

Batu Kitang assemblyman Lo Khere Chiang, who is also Padawan Municipal Council (MPP) president said he was disappointed with the attitude of some people in the municipal council areas who according to him threw used face masks on the floor of coffee shops or from their moving vehicles.

“We need to change this attitude because if left unchecked, it will not help us in the fight against the spread of Covid-19,“ he told reporters after handing over the infrared body temperature measuring device to SJK Chung Hua Batu 10 in Kota Padawan near here today.

He said a used face mask should be wrapped in a small paper or plastic bag before being put in a bin. — Bernama