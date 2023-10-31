Public urged to donate audiovisual collections to National Archives Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The public is invited to contribute audiovisual materials such as documentaries, films, advertisements, corporate video animations and so on to the National Archives of Malaysia (ANM) for the purpose of conservation and reference for future generations.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang (pix) said from next year all non-governmental organisations that contribute their audiovisual collections will be recognised as 'Rakan Perpaduan’ (Unity Partners).

He said the information content of audiovisual materials is the most relevant knowledge in the past and a valuable source of knowledge because it reflects the diversity of race and socio-culture in society.

“I hope that the audiovisual heritage becomes a vehicle that can have an impact on society and the younger generation in applying noble values such as tolerance and respect in line with the government’s desire to develop a Malaysia MADANI,“ he said.

He said this in his speech at the opening of the 2023 World Day for Audiovisual Heritage celebration here today which was also attended by ANM director-general, Datuk Jaafar Sidek Abdul Rahman.

The celebration, themed ‘Your Window to the World’, was held with the aim of spreading the importance of audiovisuals and increasing public awareness of the importance of its preservation.

Aaron also said that ANM needs to focus on strengthening the digitalisation infrastructure of audiovisual materials so that they can be used and accessed throughout the ages.

He added that it is in line with ANM's target which is 50 per cent of archival material (information sources) can be achieved by the public by year 2025.

“Migration to digitalisation needs to be intensified to avoid the format from becoming obsolete and loss of content and information contained within,“ he said.

At the event, four depositors of audiovisual materials handed over their respective collections related to documentaries, films, animations, commercials and corporate videos to be kept at ANM.

They comprise Azharul Azmir Kamarulzaman related to the documentary World Heritage Site of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Melaka, Hassan Mutalib (film, animation and advertisement), Radio Television Malaysia (special documentary, ‘Tekad Tunku Abdul Rahman: Perpaduan Malaysia’ ) and Shah Alam City Council (corporate video). -Bernama