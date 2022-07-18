Public urged to keep using cashless payment options

PETALING JAYA: Economists have urged the public to continue to employ a cashless system for convenience and to prevent corruption.

They said people should continue to use contactless payments even after achieving Covid-19 endemicity as the system is effective at preventing corruption by allowing the authorities to inspect any suspicious transactions.

Sunway University Business School economics professor Dr Yeah Kim Leng said the public should also play a role in shaping a disciplined society by forging ahead with the use of cashless payments, despite black markets’ preference for cash payments to avoid detection.

“It’s correct to say that moving to a cashless society will help to reduce illicit activities because black markets normally prefer cash as it’s not traceable.

“But with a cashless system, the government can do an audit of the transactions to ascertain the source of money and payments.

“So, the government can identify any underground activities.”

He also said the government may struggle to prevent corruption at casinos when players use cash instead of making online transactions.

“At casinos, people can use cash payments. It’s difficult to monitor and control those who are using cash for their gaming activities because they can use whatever amount they please and no one will know the source of the funds.”

Yeah said the adoption of a cashless system is expected to be of national interest, including economic efficiency, which lowers transaction costs and ensures ease of payment.

Echoing this sentiment, Universiti Malaya Business and Economic Faculty’s deputy dean, Assoc Prof Datin Dr Izlin Ismail, said there has been a fundamental shift towards a cashless system among the public, which aids in combating corruption.

“Cashless payments prevent corruption to some extent because corruption usually involves cash to prevent the transactions from being traced. IF you pay a bribe through a QR transaction, there’s a record, so it’s somewhat risky.

“If you go through the banking system, it’s difficult to move big amounts of money as the transaction would be flagged or the bank would call you.

“It will also be inconvenient to split up the transaction into many small ones, so it limits corruption.”

However, she said people without proper internet access or smartphones, especially those from rural communities, may be left out of the adoption process. This is because one needs to have a proper mobile phone and be a little technology savvy in order to go cashless.

“There would be a group that would be left out when there is a big push towards cashless (payments), especially those who are unable to get banking facilities such as undocumented workers.

“Of course, they could use various apps, but such systems are mostly integrated with bank accounts.”