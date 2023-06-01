Public urged to mask up, use sanitiser

PETALING JAYA: Health experts are encouraging Malaysians to wear masks in public and use sanitisers often, considering the Covid-19 pandemic continues unabated.

Universiti Malaya Institute of Biological Sciences virologist Dr Muhamad Afiq Aziz said the virus is transmissible through respiratory droplets when people talk, sneeze or cough.

“These droplets will then land on the mouths and noses of those in their vicinity. Masks reduce viral transmission by 70% when worn correctly.

“Therefore, people should cover their mouths and noses. Sadly, many believe the virus only spreads through the mouth.”

Muhamad Afiq urged the public to keep wearing masks as it is among the ways to halt the spread of Covid-19. He believes that masks should be worn at all times in hospitals and nursing homes to protect immunocompromised patients and visitors.

While conceding that the mandatory wearing of masks may go against personal choice, he said he is glad that despite it being optional, many people are still wearing them in public.

“Malls and crowded places no longer make it mandatory for visitors, including children and senior citizens, to wear masks. This puts them at high risk as their immune system is not strong enough to fight the virus if they get infected,” he said, adding that parents should ensure their children wore them because Covid-19 could be fatal.

In 2020, Malaysia recorded the deaths of 39 children, aged between five and 11, from Covid-19. The virus also acts more aggressively when immunocompromised individuals are infected.

Department of Social and Preventive Medicine professor of epidemiology Dr Moy Foong Ming said despite new Covid-19 variants constantly emerging, reported cases did not present more severe symptoms or a higher rate of mortality, adding that face masks have helped tremendously to curb the spread of the virus.

“As the economy opens up further and more travellers enter the country, the likelihood of a surge in Covid-19 cases is becoming more of a possibility. Putting a mask on protects everyone.”

She said Covid-19 has shown significant side effects that may last for years after recovery. Many have reported having breathing difficulties and loss of the sense of taste despite recovering from an infection.

She also said the public should be wary of being reinfected with different Covid-19 strains, which could be prevented by wearing masks specifically in crowded, poorly ventilated places.

Moy said airborne respiratory droplets can only be prevented when wearing an N95 mask.

“Surgical and cloth masks may not be able to prevent transmission of the virus, so the public must wear the right one.”