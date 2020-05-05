Public urged to observe CMCO, practise social discipline to fight Covid-19 - Noor Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR: Public compliance and social discipline are very important to achieve the objective of breaking the chain of Covid-19 infections in the community, said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah (pix).

He also urged the public to practise and embrace the new normal in their daily lives in order to prevent the spread of the deadly pandemic in the country.

“We have to practise and embrace the new normal in our daily lives such as social distancing, avoiding (hosting and joining) gatherings, ensuring that we always wash our hands with soap and water, while it is encouraged to wear masks in public places.

“This is social responsibility and we have to protect ourselves, our family and community. Please stay at home if there is no important matter outside,” he said in a public service message which was broadcast over all the local television stations.

Noor Hisham also urged everyone to comply with the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) which allows almost all of the economic sector to resume operations in an orderly and controlled manner.

He said traders, entrepreneurs and employers must observe the standard operating procedure as well as conditions set by the authorities. — Bernama