Public urged to stop taking ‘Nan Bao’ capsules

KUALA LUMPUR: The public has been urged to stop consuming the traditional health product Nan Bao (capsules) as it contains poisonous substances, namely, sildenafil and tadalafil.

The Health Ministry’s National Pharmacy Regulatory Agency (NPRA) in a statement, said sellers and distributors of this product must stop the sale and distribution immediately as it against the Sale of Drugs Act 1952 and the Control of Drugs and Cosmetics Regulations 1984.

“The public are also urged to seek advice from health professionals in case of any discomfort or adverse effects,” it said.

It explained that sildenafil and tadalafil were normally used to treat erectile dysfunction and could only prescribed by a doctor or obtained from a pharmacy with a doctor’s prescription.

“The use of sildenafil and tadalafil without doctor’s advise can cause serious adverse effects such as impairment of vision and hearing, serious low blood pressure, and effects to the cardiovascular systems such as stroke and heart attack.”

“Sildenafil, tadalafil are not allowed in medicines classified as traditional. The use of this drug is very dangerous for the public especially among those with heart related problems such as angina and those who consume medicines which contain nitrate,” it said.

The public can check the registration status of a health product via the website www.npra.gov.my or download the NPRA Product Status application from the Google Play Store, it said. — Bernama