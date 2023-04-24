Public urged to take precautions during hot weather

SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan Health Department (JKNS) has advised the public to take extra precautions to reduce the impact of unhealthy air quality or hot weather on their health.

Its director Datuk Dr Harlina Abdul Rashid said they should limit outdoor and extreme physical activities during the hot and hazy weather and wear a suitable face mask or use umbrellas and hats to avoid direct exposure to the sun.

“Scorching weather can lead to frequent sweating, causing the individual to feel tired and lethargic and increasing the risk for dehydration and heat stroke,” she told Bernama.

She said the public should drink at least eight glasses of water daily to stay cool and hydrated.

Dr Harlina also urged those who are unwell to seek immediate treatment at the nearest health facility, adding that the public can visit the Health Ministry’s official website to obtain tips to reduce the impact of hot weather and haze on their health.

Based on the hot weather status monitoring by the Malaysian Meteorological Department yesterday, seven areas in Peninsular Malaysia were in the Warning Level 1 (Caution) category, namely Kuala Terengganu (Terengganu), Jeli, Kuala Krai, Pasir Mas, Tanah Merah (Kelantan), Rompin (Pahang) and Jempol (Negeri Sembilan).

As of this morning, three stations in the state, namely Seremban, Nilai and Port Dickson, recorded moderate air quality. - Bernama