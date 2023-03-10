Public warned of ‘ugly’ beauty centres

SHAH ALAM: A cosmetic surgeon has warned the public against visiting beauty centres for plastic surgery as it could lead to complications and even death as in a recent case.

Dr Siti Muyassarah Rusli, a plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgeon at a medical centre, was commenting on illegal cosmetic procedures being marketed on social media and carried out under the guise of beauty treatments.

In an Aug 2 incident, a woman died after undergoing breast augmentation carried out at a double-storey house in Skudai, Johor. It was performed by a beautician.

“People need to understand that beauty parlours are not authorised to perform any cosmetic surgery as these should only be done by medically trained professionals.

“Beauty parlours cannot perform even minimally invasive treatments like botox and fillers, let alone full-fledged cosmetic surgeries like double-eyelid enhancements and breast augmentation due to the risk of infection and other complications.”

However, Siti Muyassarah said some members of the public visit beauty parlours for popular cosmetic procedures after being deceived by heavy marketing on social media.

She said some patients even pay as much as that charged by medical professionals after falling for the hard sell and promotions.

“Cosmetic surgeries are generally not cheap due to certain rules and regulations that need to be adhered to by accredited medical clinics and healthcare centres.

“Going cheap will usually mean cutting costs that may jeopardise patient safety. Also, these ‘unlicensed surgeons’ can easily botch the procedure, requiring patients to visit a certified plastic surgeon to ‘repair’ the complications.”

Siti Muyassarah said patients could suffer serious infections, wound complications, damage to surrounding organs and bone structures, and face cardiac and pulmonary risks or even death.

“There are many complaints regarding invasive treatments performed by beauticians that are not regulated by the Health Ministry. These backdoor services are heavily influenced by cost versus profit.”

General surgeon Dr Mohd Hanis Ahmad at a medical centre in Subang Jaya said it is crucial to note that aesthetic procedures should never be conducted in non-medical settings.

He said when potential victims are being treated, they might be unaware of the condition and dangers of products like silicone that is used in breast augmentation.

“The patient’s safety should be the primary concern and aesthetic medical practice is only to be performed in an approved healthcare facility.

“Performing such procedures at home, in hotel rooms, or shops is illegal and goes against the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998. Those convicted can be fined up to RM500,000 and or jailed for up to six years.”

He said while beauticians are permitted to perform non-surgical cosmetic procedures such as dermabrasion or laser treatments, surgical procedures must only be carried out by qualified surgeons.

“According to the Guidelines On Aesthetic Medical Practice For Registered Medical Practitioners, only filler injections that do not contain silicone or fat are allowed to be done by beauticians. The type of filler substance used must also be officially recognised and approved.

“Any invasive treatment must be done by trained medical professionals like dermatologists and plastic surgeons who are registered with a valid Annual Practising Certificate from the Malaysian Medical Council,” he said.