Pubs and entertainers bracing for continued drop in earnings

PETALING JAYA: While pub goers will have to wait a while more to have their pints, the sad songs will continue for those who entertain them.

Under the just announced recovery movement control order (RMCO), pubs and nightclubs are not allowed to reopen until Aug 31.

As a result, entertainers at nightspots are bracing for the worst.

Yesterday, theSun spoke to several entertainment outlet owners on what the future holds for them – and it was not a rosy picture.

Most predicted permanent closure of their business.

While some have substituted normal operations for dining options, owners say that sales will never be the same.

Jerry Chong, of Klang Valley bar Backyard, said he has lost approximately RM700,000 in just the first two months of the movement control order (MCO), apart from fixed overhead costs of RM100,000 monthly even without “live” music, which is their main attraction.

Chong, who has operated Backyard for 31 years, says his operations would only be able to continue for another two months if he is not allowed to operate fully.

He added that his venue is currently focusing more on food but is still trying to determine its viability.

Meanwhile, Leslie Jerome Gomez, managing director of the Olive Tree Group, which operates 16 popular restaurants and pubs in Malaysia such as Rockafellers, Rock Bottom and Frangipanni, said since the MCO, it has been a “washout” in terms of sales.

“Just depending on take-outs does not help to pay rentals, salaries and utility bills. In total as a group, our monthly turnover is around RM4 million,” he said, adding that it is definitely not easy to carry on under the current circumstances.

Leslie said despite having good sales of food in every outlet, the group’s business module is a “’mixed bag” consisting of food, drinks, sports and entertainment, which contribute to the group’s success.

“Times have been hard and now it’s set to get harder when we reopen and all payments resume but the revenue is just 10% to 12% of what we used to make.”

Meanwhile, night circuit musician Vishnu Sakthi said he was worried as venues which he used to play at to earn his bread and butter were ordered to remain closed.

“We are musicians performing at nightclubs and bars and we earn through these outlets but when they are not allowed to operate, we can’t earn. It’s as simple as that.

“We are not recording artistes either, to earn royalties,“ Vishnu said, adding that if bars and pubs are not allowed to operate until Aug 31, musicians like himself would not have earned anything for six months.

He added many of his musician friends have gone back to their hometowns and are selling their instruments online.

“What is happening is very sad, and it is even sadder when you are told that morning markets and night markets are allowed but not these venues.

“I have not heard of any clusters emerging from entertainment outlets,“ Vishnu said, adding that he is initiating an online petition on change.org seeking to reopen the nightclub business sector.