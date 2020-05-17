Pubs, bars not allowed to operate during CMCO

PETALING JAYA: Pubs, bars and entertainment outlets are not allowed to operate throughout conditional movement control order (CMCO) period.

When asked by reporters on whether such outlets are allowed to operate, Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) said the outlets are listed in the “negative” or prohibited list.

“They are not allowed to operate. If it is found that there are outlets that are operating, the local authorities including City Hall (DBKL), will be informed to take action to close the premises.

“The is no compromise in this sense as they are still in the prohibited list,“ he said.

Apart from entertainment outlets, Ismail Sabri, who is Defence Minister, said that private and international schools are also listed in the prohibited list and are not allowed to open throughout this period.

“Be it a Sekolah Kebangsaan primary or secondary, including private primary and secondary schools and even international schools, if they are based in Malaysia they have to adhere to our regulations in which no schools are allowed to be open,“ he replied when told by a reporter that there are reports of private school being open at the moment.

Ismail Sabri added that the education ministry will investigate the matter and schools that are found to be open will be ordered to close.