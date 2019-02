PUCHONG: Just twenty-four hours after a fire razed the Uptown Puchong Permai Bazaar, traders were still coming to terms with the disaster and were left wondering about their future.

A check by theSun today found the local traders’ association had set up an impromptu support and information centre next to the gutted remains of the building that once housed 200 stalls which serviced the community of Puchong Permai and the surrounding area.

Abdul Rahim Shah, 59, the administrative officer of the bazaar said that most of the stall owners have been operating there since 2011, and that they estimate the loss of goods to be around RM1 million.

“We are hoping to launch a donation drive soon to provide some financial aid to the traders, many of whom lost everything in the fire,” he said, adding that the centre would remain open to provide support to traders until the official investigations are over.

Seri Serdang assemblywoman Dr Siti Mariah Mahmud was quoted saying yesterday that a temporary site would be located for the traders elsewhere.

However, those gathered at the command centre told theSun that they were keen to rebuild and remain at the current location due to ties to the local community.

“We want the authorities to take into consideration the wishes of the traders and allow us to remain here,” Rahim said.

Also present at the command centre to offer assistance were members of Ronda Malaya, a social media group that had been helping promote the bazaar and small businesses in the area.

Spokesperson Mohd Asri Che Halim explained that most of the victims were full-time traders who had spent years operating their stalls there. He also voiced support for the traders’ wish to remain at the site.

“A lot of effort has been made to develop the bazaar, and we hope that the authorities will allow them to stay,” he said.