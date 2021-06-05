PUDO Infrastructure Network Plan for local delivery point single platform — MCMC

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is in the process of creating a Collection and Delivery Centre (PUDO) Infrastructure Network Plan as a single platform for local delivery points.

In a statement today, MCMC said the plan, comprising various industry players, is divided into two phases.

The first phase involves the collection of all PUDO local delivery points by various companies under one roof, while the second will connect the integrated platform with the e-marketplace.

MCMC said it was also exploring the potential of Community Internet Centres (PIK) to be used as local delivery points for PUDO under the PUDO@PIK initiative as a facility for residents in rural areas.

“Plans are underway to gain support from stakeholders and create an economic opportunity for retail outlets to join PUDO’s network of local delivery points,” MCMC said.

MCMC said the two initiatives were among the efforts taken to improve these centres nationwide as well as provide quality of service (QoS) and a better experience for consumers, besides generating growth in the e-commerce sector.

It is also in line with the announcement by Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah on the National Courier Accelerator Package (Pakej) on Thursday.

Pakej will see more independent PUDOs in an effort to improve postal and courier services, in turn providing first-class service to Malaysian consumers.

To facilitate delivery services to high-rise buildings, MCMC has identified PUDO@high-rise buildings as a strategy by creating package lockers in the building.

On QoS, MCMC is preparing a Guidelines on Industry Best Practices draft which emphasises three aspects, namely service quality, protection and coverage schemes for consumer packages as well as the introduction of service assurance.

MCMC said it had conducted consultation sessions with the Association of Malaysian Express Carrier and the Postal Forum and would also conduct consultation sessions with various other relevant enforcement agencies. — Bernama