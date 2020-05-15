Pudu market not under EMCO: KL police chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have clarified that the Pudu Market is not under enhanced movement control order (EMCO).

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the area was cordoned off to facilitate the screening of Covid-19 infections.

The armed forces have put up barbed wires at areas around the Pudu wet market earlier this morning.

“It is not a lockdown but an exercise to tidy up and empower the MCO. It’s just similar to what we did at the Jalan Raja Bot wet market in Chow Kit,“ he said in a text message to reporters today.

At Chow Kit, although that area was cordoned off, residents who want to enter or exit the area can do so if they have a valid reason.