Pulai by-election: 65% early voter turnout as at noon

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 65 per cent of the 927 police officers and personnel have fulfilled their responsibilities as early voters in the Pulai parliamentary by-election as of noon today.

According to the Election Commission (EC), two early voting centres, namely the Kempas Police Station and the Marine Police (PPM) Region 2 Headquarters in Tampoi, both have three streams, were opened simultaneously at 8 am.

However, the early voting centre at the Kempas Police Station, which only had 46 voters, was closed at noon today, while the PPM Region 2 Headquarters, used as an early voting centre for 881 voters, was scheduled to close at 5 pm.

Among those present to observe the early voting process were EC chairman Tan Sri Abdul Ghani Salleh, Johor police chief Datuk Kamarul Zaman Mamat and three competing candidates, namely Suhaizan Kaiat (Pakatan Harapan), Zulkifli Jaafar (Perikatan Nasional) and independent candidate Samsuddin Mohamad Fauzi.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections are being held following the death of their incumbent, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, on July 23.

However, there is no early voting for Simpang Jeram.

The EC set polling for both seats on Saturday (Sept 9), after the campaigning period, which began on Aug 26, ends at 11.59 pm on Sept 8. -Bernama