Pulai by-election : 90% of early voters fulfilled duty- EC

KUALA LUMPUR: Ninety per cent or 831 out of the 927 Royal Malaysia Police personnel fulfilled their civic duty as early voters for the Pulai parliamentary by-election today.

Election Commission (EC) secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak who was pleased with the turnout also congratulated the returning officer and his team for a job well done today.

“My appreciation and thanks also go to the police, the local authorities, the Information Department, the media and all parties who had directly and indirectly given their cooperation and support to the EC,“ he said in a statement today.

Based on the EC statistics this evening, a total of 43 out of 46 people came to cast their ballots at Kempas Police Station and by 12 noon today, the early voting process was over.

Meanwhile, at the Marine Police Force (PPM) Region Two headquarters, of the 881 personnel, 788 of them were present for the early voting.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by- elections are being held following the death of their incumbent Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub who was also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living on July 23.

However, there is no early voting for the Simpang Jeram state seat.

The EC has set polling day for both by-elections on Sept 9 which is this Saturday. -Bernama