Pulai by-election: 927 police personnel to cast their votes tomorrow - EC

JOHOR BAHRU: A total of 927 police personnel are eligible to cast their votes as early voters for the Pulai parliamentary by-election tomorrow.

According to the Election Commission (EC), 46 of them will cast their votes at the polling centre at the Operations Room of the Kempas police station, while 881 police personnel will cast their votes at the Nusantara Hall of the Region Two Marine Police headquarters.

The polling centres will open simultaneously at 8 am, with the one at the Kempas police station to close at noon, while the one at the marine police headquarters to close at 5 pm.

The Pulai parliamentary by-election is held simultaneously with the Simpang Jeram state by-election.

However, there is no early polling for the Simpang Jeram state by-election.

Both by-elections were called following the death of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub last July 23 due to a brain haemorrhage.

The Amanah deputy president and Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister was the incumbent elected representative for both seats. -Bernama