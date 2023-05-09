Pulai by-election: Early voting ends

JOHOR BAHRU: The early voting centre at the Region Two Marine Police (PPM) headquarters in Tampoi here for the Pulai parliamentary by-election closed at 5 pm today.

The other centre for early voting in the by-election, the Kempas police station here, closed at noon today.

Based on Election Commission (EC) data, there were three voting streams at the two centres, involving 46 voters at the Kempas police station and 881 voters at the Region Two PPM headquarters.

The Pulai by-election is a three-cornered fight involving Pakatan Harapan candidate Suhaizan Kaiat, Perikatan Nasional’s Zulkifli Jaafar and independent candidate Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections were called following the death of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23.

There was no early voting in Simpang Jeram.

Polling for both by-elections is on Saturday. -Bernama