Pulai by-election: Fatwa against voting me is absurd - Suhaizan

JOHOR BAHRU: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Suhaizan Kaiat described the political fatwa issued by Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Tan Sri Muhiyiddin Yassin that it is forbidden to vote for Unity Government party candidates, as purely using religion for political gains.

Suhaizan said the act was inappropriate and as an experienced politician, Muhyiddin should not use halal and haram (sinful) laws against political opponents.

“We cannot arbitrarily declare a political opponent haram because it will grave consequences to our political system. I am afraid in future anyone be declared haram to suit one’s needs.

“It is okay to be different in politics, that is not a problem. Not wanting to vote is not a problem. But do not use religious laws to run down your enemies,“ he told reporters after a meeting with Chinese leaders at the MCA office in Pulai yesterday, which was also attended by MCA president Datuk Wee Ka Siong.

Suhaizan was commenting on Muhyiddin’s statement at a ceramah for the Pulai by-election that it was a sin to vote for PH’s candidate PH (Suhaizan).

The by-elections are being called due to the unexpected vacancy of the seats following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who was also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, on July 23.

The Election Commission (EC) set the by-elections for the two seats to be held simultaneously, with early voting on Sept 5 and polling day on Sept 9. - Bernama