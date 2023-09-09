Pulai by-election: Septuagenarian ‘escapes’ from hospital to cast vote

JOHOR BAHRU: A septuagenarian, who has been hospitalised since Monday (Sept 4), decided to ‘escape’ from Sultanah Aminah Hospital, to cast his ballot for the Pulai parliamentary by-election.

Daud Ismail, 71, said although hospital staff initially prevented him, he insisted on going to the polling station at Sekolah Agama Bandar in Jalan Yahya Awal, less than three kilometres away, with the help of his adopted son.

“This morning I wanted to go and vote but the hospital staff forbade me on the grounds that I am unwell, but I still insisted on going to vote.

“I asked them if the hospital has to issue a letter if they do not allow me to vote because I have the right to vote. So, I decided to go out and ask my adopted son to take me to the polling station, which is not far from the hospital,” he told Bernama.

Daud, who is currently hospitalised for diabetes, kidney disease, a swollen heart and thick blood, is grateful that the voting process was done quickly and smoothly.

He arrived at the polling station at 10.29 am in a wheelchair, wearing a hospital gown and holding an IV drip, and was able to cast his vote within two minutes, thanks to the help and efficiency of the Election Commission (EC) staff.

“I am very excited to vote. It doesn’t matter who I vote for, it is my responsibility for the country. My advice to young people is to go and vote, don’t take it lightly,” he said.

Based on the Election Commission’s latest data, 165,509 registered voters are casting their ballots in Pulai and 40,301 in Simpang Jeram.

These voters will elect new representatives to replace the incumbent, the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.-Bernama