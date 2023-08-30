Pulai by-election: Suhaizan determined to eradicate poverty in Pulai

JOHOR BAHRU: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Pulai parliamentary by-election candidate Suhaizan Kaiat (pix) is committed to carry out initiatives to eliminate hardcore poverty in line with the mission of the Unity Government this year.

Suhaizan said if given the mandate to represent the people of Pulai in the by-election, he would ensure each initiaitive provided by the federal and state governments is channeled to the target groups effectively.

He said several factors which contributed to poverty had also been identified including the issue of health and employment opportunities.

“Due to health problem, a person is unable to work and earn an income.

“Apart from that, they also have less chances of obtaining jobs due to the lack of skills, so we will ensure assistance reaches the target groups, he added.

He told reporters after a National Day eve celebration organised by the villagers of Kampung Pengkalan Merin, Pulai here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim previously announced that the government is targeting to eradicate the issue of hardcore poverty throughout the country this year.

In the Pulai parliamentary by-election, Suhaizan is facing a three-cornered fight against PN candidate Zulkifli Jaafar and Independent candidate Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections were held following the death of the incumbent Salahuddin who was also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living on July 23.

The Election Commission (SPR) set the by-election for the two seats to be held simultaneously with early voting day on September 5 followed by voting day on September 9. -Bernama