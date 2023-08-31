Pulai by-election: Suhaizan diversifies campaign strategy

JOHOR BAHRU: Entering the sixth day of campaigning for the Pulai parliamentary by-election, Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Suhaizan Kaiat continues to diversify his method of campaigning by going door-to-door to meet the constituents.

He said the strategy enabled him and the party machinery to approach and engage with electors more closely, especially with today being a public holiday to commemorate National Day.

According to Suhaizan, he, along with the PH-Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery, will go to residential areas in every polling district centre (PDM) to meet electors to get their support to ensure his victory in the by-election.

“Today we are going to residential areas and will go from house to house to meet the electors. This method makes me feel closer to the people, and as we celebrate National Day today, it fuelled the patriotic spirit and unity of all races,” he told reporters after meeting residents in the Taman Kempas Permai People’s Housing Project (PPR) here today.

In conjunction with the National Day today, the PPR resident association organised several activities to mark the special occasion.

Suhaizan will be in a three-cornered fight for the Pulai parliamentary seat against Perikatan Nasiona (PN) candidate Zulkifli Jaafar and Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi who is contesting as an Independent candidate.

The by-election was called following the death of its incumbent Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub last July 23 due to a brain haemorrhage.

The Amanah deputy president and Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister was also the incumbent Simpang Jeral Assemblyman.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Sept 9 as polling day for both by-elections with early voting on Sept 5.-Bernama