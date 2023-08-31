Pulai by-election: Suhaizan not worried about comparisons with Salahuddin

JOHOR BAHRU: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate Suhaizan Kaiat knows he has big shoes to fill by contesting in the Sept 9 Pulai parliamentary by-election.

But he is unfazed by the fact that voters in the constituency will be comparing him to his ‘mentor’, the late Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, because he feels that every leader has his own strength and qualities.

“I can’t stop people from comparing me with a figure like (the late) Salahuddin... my mentor and I have our own strengths and the people have the right to judge it for themselves.

“However, my duty and mission is to ensure the Rahmah legacy mooted by Salahuddin is continued and improved on to help the people, particularly those in the B40 group,“ he told Bernama here today.

As far as Suhaizan is concerned, although that is quite a big responsibility, it is not an unusual task for him because Salahuddin used to frequently entrust him as his (Salahuddin’s) political secretary to take care of the Pulai constituency.

He said almost 70 per cent of his duty involved assignments in Pulai compared to in Putrajaya and that he had been involved in the Rahmah initiative right from the beginning, especially involving the Pulai folk.

“This is the legacy left behind by Salahuddin and the trust placed on me to continue this struggle for the people of Pulai when given the mandate to be their elected representative,” said Suhaizan, who used to serve as the Johor State Legislative Assembly Speaker.

He also gave an assurance that he would serve wisely and not sideline any community.

In the Pulai parliamentary by-election, Suhaizan will be involved in a three-cornered fight against Zulkifli Jaafar of Perikatan Nasional (PN) and Independent candidate Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi.

The Pulai parliamentary by-election and Simpang Jeram state by-election are being held following the death of its incumbent, Salahuddin on July 23.

The Election Commission (EC) set polling for the two by-elections on Sept 9, with early voting on Sept 5.-Bernama