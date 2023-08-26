Pulai by-election: Zahid, Hamzah accompany candidates to nomination centre

JOHOR BAHRU: Deputy Prime Minister and Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi accompanied Pakatan Harapan candidate Suhaizan Kaiat for the Pulai parliamentary by-election nomination process today.

Ahmad Zahid, dressed in the BN corporate shirt, and a Unity Government delegation marched together with Suhaizan to the nomination centre at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here at 8.45 am.

Also in the delegation were Amanah president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Johor Umno chairman Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin and several leaders of the Unity Government.

Throughout the journey, the red-dark blue group carrying flags of various component parties under the unity pact chanted ‘takbir’ and the Unity Government and Malaysia Madani slogans.

On the Perikatan Nasional (PN) side, Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and several other leaders and supporters of the coalition accompanied their candidate Zulkifli Jaafar to the centre.

Suhaizan, who is from Amanah, was the first candidate to arrive at the centre at 8.45 am, followed by Zulkifli (8.46 am) and Kuala Lumpur Consumer Safety Association president Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi, who will be contesting as an independent candidate, at 8.50 am.

It was a vibrant and colourful atmosphere at the centre, with supporters of political parties breaking into cheers and displaying banners and flags in support of the candidates.

About 2,500 police personnel were deployed in the area to maintain order while metal barricades and barbed wires were set up to separate supporters of contesting parties to prevent provocations and any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, in MUAR, Amanah candidate for the Simpang Jeram state by-election, Nazri Abdul Rahman, arrived at the nomination centre at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim, Muar, at about 9.05 am.

Nazri, who is Bakri Amanah deputy chief, was accompanied by Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Deputy Defence Minister and Amanah vice-president Adly Zahari.

Also in the PH-BN delegation accompanying Nazri were Amanah vice-president Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa and DAP MP for Bakri Tan Hong Pin.

Nazri and some 1,000 supporters dressed in their party colours of red and dark blue shirts walked for about 800 metres to the nomination centre, chanting the Unity Government slogan.

PN candidate Dr Mohd Mazri Yahya, who is a PAS central committee member, arrived at the centre at about 9 am, accompanied by Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Hussin and a group of supporters.

The nomination process began at 9 am and candidates were given one hour to file their nomination papers.

The Pulai and Simpang Jeram seats fell vacant after the death of former Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23. He had won both seats under the PH ticket.

The Election Commission has decided to hold the two by-elections simultaneously, with early voting fixed for Sept 5 and polling on Sept 9. - Bernama