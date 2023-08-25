Pulai parliamentary by-election nomination: Candidates advised to turn up early

JOHOR BAHRU: All potential candidates for the Pulai parliamentary by-election are advised to arrive early at the nomination centre at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim here tomorrow following forecast of rain and to be ready with all stipulated documents to ensure smooth process in the nomination of candidates.

The returning officer for the Pulai parliamentary seat Miswan Yunus said 81 Election Commission (EC) personnel will be involved in the event tomorrow and would be assisted by police in controlling the crowd especially among supporters.

“From our preparation, all are proceeding smoothly with the cooperation of the agencies involved,” he told reporters after EC deputy chairman Dr Azmi Sharom visited the nomination centre here today.

At the same time, he reminded all party supporters not to create any provocation during the nomination process and to maintain a distance of 50 metres away from the nomination centre. A Bernama observation at Dewan Jubli Intan Sultan Ibrahim this evening found preparation for the nomination of candidate is still being carried out by EC personnel.

The Pulai parliamentary and Simpang Jeram state by-elections were called following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub on July 23. -Bernama