Pulai polls: PH’s Suhaizan targets youngsters as campaign hits final straight

JOHOR BAHRU: Pakatan Harapan candidate for the Pulai parliamentary by-election, Suhaizan Kaiat is focusing all his attention in the remaining five days of campaigning by drawing close to the group of young voters.

As campaigning hits the final straight, Suhaizan and the PH-Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery will intensify activities to get close to this group, who are viewed as holding the key to a PH victory.

In addition, he said the PH machinery will also continue to meet voters from all walks of life as well as visit areas that can become PH-BN strongholds.

“I have campaigned in about 70 per cent of the Pulai constituency and today I met the Johor Umno veteran group in Pulai.

“I was very moved by their support as they are Umno stalwarts and their influence, especially in attracting the support of the young voters, is really incredible... I am confident that, with the support of the Umno veterans, we can retain the seat here,” he said.

He told reporters this after the programme with the Pulau Umno Division veterans in Taman Kemas, Johor Bahru today.

In the Pulai parliamentary by-election, Suhaizan will face a three-cornered fight against Perikatan Nasional’s Zulkifli Jaafar and Independent candidate Samsudin Mohamad Fauzi.

Pulai is one of two by-elections called in Johor following the death of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who was also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, on July 23, the other being the Simpang Jeram state seat.

Early voting for the Pulai parliamentary seat by-election is set for tomorrow while there will be no early voting for Simpang Jeram.

Polling for both seats is on Saturday (Sept 9). -Bernama