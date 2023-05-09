Pulai polls: Two early voting centres open at 8am today

JOHOR BAHRU: Two early voting centres for the Pulai parliamentary by-election - the Kempas Police Station in Kempas and Wilayah Dua Marine Police Force (PPM) Headquarters in Tampoi - opened simultaneously at 8am today.

A total of 927 police officers and personnel will cast their ballots in today’s early voting process.

Based on data from the Election Commission (EC), a total of 46 people will cast their ballots at the early voting centre of the Kempas Police Station Operations Room while 881 will do so at Dewan Nusantara, Wilayah Dua PPM Headquarters.

The early voting centre at the Kempas Police Station will be open until 12 noon, while the one at Wilayah Dua PPM will be closed at 5pm.

Pulai is one of two by-elections called in Johor following the death of Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, who was also the Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, on July 23, the other being the Simpang Jeram state seat.

However, there will be no early voting for Simpang Jeram.

The EC set polling for both seats on Saturday (Sept 9), after the campaigning period, which began on Aug 26, ends at 11.59pm on Sept 8. - Bernama